Serious tasks set before Azerbaijani diaspora organizations at Victory Congress - official [VIDEO]

By Trend

Serious tasks have been set before Azerbaijani diaspora organizations at the Victory Congress of the World Azerbaijanis, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters at the congress in Shusha on April 22, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, one of the most important directions of these tasks and instructions is to prevent any provocations and anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, to more actively inform the general public about the realities of Azerbaijan through the diaspora representatives in the countries where they live and work, and to increase the role of Azerbaijanis in public political life in these countries.

"Looking back at the policy and the activities of diaspora organizations during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, we can note with satisfaction that serious success has been achieved in this direction in accordance with the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

“However, we are facing new tasks, because we are living in a post-conflict period and Armenian lobbying organizations, some of their patrons and, in general, various circles which have been carrying out vicious propaganda and campaigns against Azerbaijan for a long time, are still pursuing such intentions against our country,” the official noted.

“Therefore, our diaspora organizations have been set new tasks to more coordinately inform the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan," added Hajiyev.



