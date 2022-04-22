Speaking in Shusha, President Ilham Aliyev inspired everyone with his confidence, faith in Azerbaijan's future - TASS Agency's Deputy Director [VIDEO]

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, speaking in Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], inspired everyone with his confidence and faith in the future of Azerbaijan, Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy General Director of Russian TASS News Agency, told Trend.

Gusman made the remark on the sidelines of the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha on April 22.

"The holding of the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha, in the liberated territory of Azerbaijan, in the primordial Azerbaijani territory, which was occupied for so many years, is a historic event,” the agency’s representative said. “The fact that our compatriots from all over the world were able to come here very strongly impressed everyone.”

“Everyone is in a high emotional mood, and this mood showed itself with particular force during the speech of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who made a huge impression by talking about the plans of the country,” Gusman noted. “All participants of the congress, wherever they live, of course, are always connected with their native land in their thoughts, with its future, successes, achievements.”

“We dream that there will always be peace in Azerbaijan. The main thing is that today Azerbaijan is one of the most respected members of the international community, looking confidently into the future and having, in my opinion, amazing plans, which, I am sure, are destined to come true," he said.

Gusman also said that the proposals that Azerbaijan presented to Armenia for the normalization of relations will favor the economic development of the entire region.

"There will be new communications, new transport interchanges, and additional economic opportunities will appear. This is very important for Azerbaijan and for the entire region. Namely in this context Azerbaijan, with its unique capabilities, can become the center of this entire region in the development of various economic, socio-cultural projects," he added.



