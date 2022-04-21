Construction of new highway bypassing liberated Lachin underway

By Azernews

The construction of a new 32-km-long highway bypassing Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city is underway, the State Agency for Automobile Roads reported on April 21.

Under the project, the carriageway will be 7 meters wide, the roadbed will be 12 meters, and the shoulder sections will be equal to 5 meters in total (2x2.5), the report added.

The construction of the roadbed, as well as artificial facilities is underway, the state agency underlined.

Unsuitable soil and vegetation are being excavated in accordance with the "Construction Norms and Standards" in order to expand the roadbed. Special equipment is being used to widen and profile the road, and a new landfill is being constructed.

The construction of circular pipes and various artificial structures is also underway to ensure the transfer of water along the road, which passes through difficult terrain.

In this regard, the construction of a 139.5-m-long 4-span bridge on the 22nd km of the road is nearing completion.

The new highway is being built in accordance with the established timetable and technological sequence under the supervision of the State Agency for Automobile Roads.

The necessary forces have been mobilized in the area in order to finish the construction work this year.

One of the most important aspects of Azerbaijan's Karabakh rehabilitation plan is the reconstruction of road infrastructure.

All roads in the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions are designed to bypass large settlements, ensuring the comfort of both residents and road users.

The construction of a new route bypassing Lachin was agreed upon in a trilateral agreement signed on November 10, 2020, by the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following Azerbaijan's victory in a 44-day war over Armenia. The new road was conceived as an alternative to the Lachin corridor, which connects Karabakh with Armenia and is controlled by Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.



