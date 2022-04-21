Remains found at Farrukh height identified as Azerbaijanis [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Expert evidence proves that the remains discovered at Karabakh's Farrukh height belong to Azerbaijanis, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People has stated.

As reported earlier, several body remains from the first Karabakh conflict (the 1990s) were unearthed during excavations at the Farrukh height in Khojaly region in late March.

The statement added that expert examinations revealed that the graves discovered at Farrukh height lacked tombstones and identification plates and that the remains belonged to the Caspian subtype of the Caucasian race, which includes Azerbaijani Turks due to their anthropological features.

At the same time, contrary to Armenia's claim, the corpses were not buried in the Christian tradition, specifically in coffins and clothing in accordance with Armenian customs. Furthermore, they were buried in a haphazard manner, with no regard for order or direction.

In addition, the signs of violence and traces of blows with blunt instruments discovered on the remains, as well as the numerous caskets in the graves, prove that they belonged to Azerbaijani citizens killed in the First Karabakh War. The fact that the mass grave is located 10-15 km away from residential settlements and in a high mountainous area also gives grounds to conclude that this place is not a traditional cemetery.

The fact that the Armenian "anthropologist" Levon Episkoposyan, whose name is unknown to the scientific community, mentioned the city of Khojaly in the video material distributed by Armenians is not a coincidence. The so-called "anthropologist" claims in his interview that these remains allegedly belong to Armenians who died in Khojaly in 1992-1993 and were buried 12 kilometers from the city, the statement stressed.

It pointed out the absence of Armenian religious monuments and an Armenian cemetery in the territory where the burial was found.

This Armenian propaganda aims to conceal the facts of Armenia's violations of international humanitarian law and crimes against humanity during the first Karabakh war, as well as to mislead the international community. Appropriate steps are currently being taken to identify the remains of bodies discovered in liberated territories. The public will be informed, according to the statement.

To recap, Azerbaijani servicemen hoisted the national flag in Farrukh village on March 27, 2022.

The Azerbaijani armed forces regained full control over the village, clearing it from illegal Armenian armed groups, who had to leave Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories in Karabakh under the ceasefire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020.

Farrukh enters the administrative area of Pirlar village in Khojaly region located 16 km of Asgaran settlement and 32 km of Khankandi.

In early March, the UN General Assembly and Security Council circulated a letter from Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the discovery of mass graves in liberated Khojavand region's Edilli village and Fuzuli city as an official document.

In the letter, dated March 2, 2022, Bayramov drew attention to the plight of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis, who went missing in the first Karabakh war.

It should be mentioned that in the 20th century, Armenians perpetrated systematic crimes and atrocities against Azerbaijanis to break the spirit of the nation and annihilate the Azerbaijani people of Karabakh. The Khojaly genocide is regarded as the culmination of Armenian mass murders.

Some 613 Azerbaijanis, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elders were brutally murdered on the ground of national identity in Khojaly in 1992.

This heinous act was preceded by a slew of others. Armenians set fire to around 20 buildings in the Baghanis-Ayrim village of Gazakh region, killing eight Azerbaijanis. A family of five, including a 39-day-old newborn, were all burnt alive.

Between June and December 1991, Armenian troops murdered 12 and wounded 15 Azerbaijanis in Khojavand region's Garadaghli and Asgaran region's Meshali villages.

Armenian military detachments bombed buses on the Shusha-Jamilli, Aghdam-Khojavand, and Aghdam-Garadaghli routes in August and September of the same year, killing 17 Azerbaijanis and injuring over 90 others.

In October and November 1991, Armenians burned, destroyed, and plundered over 30 settlements in the mountainous area of Karabakh, including Tugh, Imarat-Garvand, Sirkhavand, Meshali, Jamilli, Umudlu, Garadaghli, Karkijahan, and other significant villages.



