Azerbaijani, Turkish units hold joint demining drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews





Engineer and sapper units from the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies are conducting joint tactical and special training exercises with modern equipment, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported on April 19.

The sappers study the tactical and technical aspects of mine detectors, as well as theoretical information about how to utilize them, in line with the theme of the training sessions, the ministry said.

They used mine detectors to practice exploring the terrain and detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance at the specially built engineering camp.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in a variety of military fields, including the demining of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, where Armenia planted mines during 30 years of occupation.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Azerbaijan's engineer and sapper units had previously been supplied with MEMATT (Mechanical Demining Supply) equipment manufactured by Turkey's ASFAT company, which is part of the Turkish National Defence Ministry. The equipment is extremely effective in clearing mines and unexploded ordnance from settlements and arable lands.

Furthermore, the armed forces of the two nations periodically hold joint drills to boost military personnel’s combat skills, as well as to enhance interaction between the troops.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June, the Defence Ministry reported earlier.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the Shusha Declaration signed with Turkey on June 15, 2021.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces.

Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.



