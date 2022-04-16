Brussels meeting can be considered Azerbaijan's political victory - political expert

By Trend

The Brussels meeting was held under the dictation of Azerbaijan, a veteran of the first Karabakh war, political expert Elshad Hasanov said, Trend reports referring to Ses (Voice) News Agency.

Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy pursued for many years is yielding positive results, the expert stated.

He noted the adoption of the five principles proposed by Azerbaijan at the Brussels meeting on April 6.

"Armenia was forced to accept them. The recent trilateral meeting can be considered a political victory for Azerbaijan. The speech of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliament following the Brussels meeting called on citizens to live in peace with neighbors. The Armenian leadership understands that if the country lives in peace with Azerbaijan and Turkey, it will develop economically," Hasanov said.

