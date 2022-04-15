Armenian ex-presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan received big income from drug trafficking in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands - MP

By Trend

Former Armenian presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan received big income from drug trafficking in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands, Siyavush Novruzov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee on regional policy, said at the plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to Novruzov, Kocharyan and Sargsyan were involved in the export of drugs to world markets from the previously occupied territories.

Armenian officers, along with war crimes, also took part in drug trafficking in Azerbaijani lands during the occupation, added the MP.