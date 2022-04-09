Do French senators encourage crimes against humanity? [VIDEO]

By Trend

Youtube channel VMedia published a video in English and French titled "Do French senators encourage crimes against humanity?", Trend reports.

The authors of the video noted that on November 25, 2020, the French Senate voted for a resolution calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani army from Karabakh, deployment of an international military contingent there, and restoration of borders as defined in 1994.

"Thus, in other words, the senators of a country granted a mandate to act as a mediator in the long-standing conflict suggest to continue the occupation of Azerbaijan's part," the authors said.

In order to visually demonstrate the extent of the damage caused to the once blossoming Azerbaijani cities and villages, the film compares the devastating scenery of Aghdam city discovered by the Azerbaijani army after the liberation as a result of the 44-Day Second Karabakh War in the autumn of 2020, and the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, which was reduced to rubble by the incredibly powerful tornado in December 2021. After a detailed comparison, the authors conclude that even the force of nature turned out to be more humane than the Armenian occupiers.

The pictures show that even such a powerful climatic phenomenon has not taken anything with it – household items, plumbing, floors, and roofs remained where they had been before the accident. But the houses of expelled Azerbaijanis had been taken to pieces, brick by brick. Invaders had taken away absolutely they could break down, including toilet bowls, stoves, pipes, window frames, brackets, fittings, floors, roofs, and stairs. Thus, it’s clear that it’s not the aftermath of combat operations, but the perfect example of present-day barbarism in Aghdam.

Aghdam is just one example, as the crimes were also committed on other previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan - on a territory, which is roughly the size of Lebanon.

"How can one contribute to the silence of such crimes against humanity?" the authors of the film asked the French politicians.



