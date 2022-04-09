Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army conducts inspection of operated vehicles

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan SeparateCombined Arms Army carried out an inspection of the operated vehicles, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the contest, the daily maintenance sequence of each type of operated vehicle was inspected.

Logistics vehicles and equipment, mobile refrigerators, bakeries, water tanks, and field kitchens designed to provide food and water to soldiers in the field conditions were involved in the contest along with cars, minibusses, and buses of various brands and purposes.

At the end of the contest, the military units that demonstrated the best result were awarded.



