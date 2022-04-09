Azerbaijan's Trend, Turkey's Demiroren News Agency sign memorandum of cooperation

By Trend

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency and one of Turkey's authoritative media agencies, Demiroren News Agency (DHA), Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Trend’s Deputy Director-General Rufiz Hafizoglu and Deputy Director-General of DHA Bulent Ovacik. The document envisages a mutual exchange of information between DHA and Trend.

While delivering a speech at the signing ceremony, MP Sevil Mikayilova stressed that today the Azerbaijani media has entered the essential development stage through the efforts of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in this direction.

"This was made possible through the care and attention of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. The signed memorandum will determine our future steps together. This will further strengthen our voice in the world. Our cooperation will contribute to the objective coverage of Azerbaijan and Turkey's potential," Sevil Mikayilova stated.

Addressing the ceremony, Rufiz Hafizoglu and Bulent Ovacik also outlined that the document was to promote the continued development of media relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The cooperation between media agencies will allow for the dissemination of Turkish and Azerbaijani realities both in the two countries and around the world in many languages.

The Azerbaijani press strives to cope with the tasks entrusted to it, to convey the legal voice of the country to the world, as well as to promote Azerbaijani truths in the international arena. Cooperation between Trend and DHA will make important contributions to the development of independent media and professional journalism in Azerbaijan and Turkey.



