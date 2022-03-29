Azerbaijani security officials proudly celebrate their professional holiday due to historic victory in Karabakh

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s security agencies have developed in recent years and fulfilled their tasks to protect the national interests of the country, veteran of the first Karabakh war, Lieutenant-Colonel Ilham Ismayil said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to him, for the second year in a row, security officials are proudly celebrating the professional holiday due to Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

He stressed that over the past few years, special services of Azerbaijan significantly improved and operated in accordance with the modern requirements.

"The security agencies formed of professionals loyal to the state and the people are extremely vigilant. Any provocative and subversive actions against our country are resolutely suppressed. Our special services play a great role here. Therefore, in recent years, the authority of the security agencies has been growing rapidly among the public," he said.

Ismayil also talked about the exceptional merits of security officials in preventing Armenian provocations, terrorist acts, fighting corruption and bribery in Azerbaijan, and outlined the measures taken against external and internal threats.



