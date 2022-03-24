TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart

24 March 2022 [13:42] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Dear Madame President,

I convey my sincere congratulations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic.

I hope that we will put joint efforts for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Greece in line with interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and wish peace and prosperity to your people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 March 2022

