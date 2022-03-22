President sends congratulatory letter to Pakistan's PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

It is on the occasion of the 23 March – Pakistan Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my sincere congratulations and warm wishes to you and your brotherly people.

We are delighted by the present state of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations that have ascended to the level of strategic partnership, stemming from our brotherly peoples’ common historical and religious roots. We attach great significance to developing our relations underpinned by mutual trust. I wish to highlight the support our countries extend to each other within the international organizations.

The Azerbaijani people always highly value Pakistan’s principled position and the political and moral support to our country’s just cause demonstrated during the Patriotic War. We are looking forward to also seeing Pakistani companies in the large-scale development and reconstruction works across the liberated territories.

Today, there is a favorable environment for expanding cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economic, trade, energy, transportation, tourism, education and military-technical spheres. I am confident that thanks to our joint efforts, our inter-state relations and fruitful bilateral and multilateral cooperation will successfully continue and strengthen through capitalizing on such opportunities.

On this memorable day, I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan," the letter said.