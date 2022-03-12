Armenian military formations should be withdrawn from Karabakh - deputy FM

By Trend

Despite the end of the Karabakh conflict and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, there are cases of violation of the ceasefire, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists, Trend reports.

In his words, this does not serve to strengthen peace, and such cases must be eliminated.

He noted that the illegal Armenian military formations should definitely be withdrawn from Karabakh.

All circumstances that impede peace must be eliminated, the deputy minister added.