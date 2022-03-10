Experts ponder new agenda for Baku-Ankara cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid a working visit to Turkey on March 10.

The visit sparked interest and debate in the local and international media after it was made public only the day before, and the agenda for the visit has yet to be announced.

Strengthening of bilateral ties

In an interview with local media, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osman stated that President Aliyev's visit to Turkey will serve to strengthen relations between the two fraternal countries.

Noting that the countries' fraternal relations are a model for the rest of the world, MP recalled that the union between Turkey and Azerbaijan was formalized by the signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021.

He noted that the presidents of the two countries have very close relations, which he believes plays an important role in elevating relations to the highest level.

"Recently, a number of reciprocal visits have taken place between the two fraternal countries. President Ilham Aliyev's planned visit to Turkey is another historic event," he said.

Current political processes

Political expert Shabnam Hasanova told local media that this visit is also important in light of current political processes.

“Against the backdrop of Armenia’s recent statements on the signing of a peace treaty, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey will consider this issue in more detail and specifically, because work is also underway on the process of normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations, and this issue is unambiguously being implemented in coordination with Azerbaijan,” she said.

The expert added that the ratification of the Shusha Declaration indicates the existence of a legal basis for Azerbaijan and Turkey to take current and future steps at the same time. Hasanova emphasized that the main point is that the peoples of both countries fully support and understand the significance of this declaration, indicating that the countries are natural allies.

“Since both Turkey and Azerbaijan react to the political process and take synchronous steps, if decisions are made during consultations, in the same way both countries are primarily committed to establishing peace and stability in the region, the functioning of international law in global processes,” the expert added.

Energy security in light of Ukraine-Russia standoff

Furthermore, given that the visit is taking place at a particularly difficult time, it is safe to assume that one of the primary topics of discussion will be the situation in Ukraine and Russia.

Current events have an impact on the entire region in one way or another, affecting many political and economic processes.

"In this context, the main agenda for Azerbaijan is European energy security, which it provides in collaboration with the Turkish side. Under the conditions of harsh anti-Russian sanctions and Russian retaliatory measures, the region's economic and, in particular, energy map is rapidly changing its contours," Baku-based news website Day.az reported.

It is worth noting here that the Shusha Declaration reflected Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation on the region's and Europe's energy security.

One of the document's clauses emphasizes Turkey and Azerbaijan's roles in implementing the strategic Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which ensures diversification of natural gas sources and routes. According to it, the countries will continue to coordinate their efforts aimed at rationalizing and developing the SGC.

"In light of recent events, the SGC has taken a special place on the European agenda. Baku and Ankara, as the project's main players, should go over all the details," the website said.

Logistics in region

In light of the recent crisis, another critical issue is logistics, and Azerbaijan and Turkey play an essential transit role between Europe and Asia in this regard.

It is worth noting that the Shusha Declaration also addresses bilateral cooperation issues aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the Middle East-West Transport Corridor [the corridor of China's One Belt, One Road project that runs through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Europe].

Both Azerbaijan and Turkey are the hubs of the East-West transport route.

"The opening of the Zangezur corridor will provide additional opportunities for the two countries' transportation and communication links to be strengthened." "Perhaps this will be one of the issues on the agenda of the visit," Day.az added.

Turkish-Israeli ties

Some experts believe that President Aliyev's visit to Turkey is linked to the Israeli president's previous visit to the country, as it occurs immediately after the end of Isaac Herzog's historic visit to Ankara.

"Official Baku has repeatedly stated the importance of resuming relations with the two countries so close to us, which supported Azerbaijan during the 44-day war," Day.az reported.

To summarize, the agenda of negotiations between Turkey's and Azerbaijan's leaders is extensive and will be implemented, bringing significant benefits to both countries.