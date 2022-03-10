Taking advantage of difficult situation in Russia, Armenian PM turns to West – Azerbaijani expert

By Trend

Both the political circles and Armenian society ambiguously perceive the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to France, Deputy General Director of Trend news agency, Azerbaijani political expert Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.

Karimli said that this visit testifies again to Pashinyan's political hypocrisy.

“Pashinyan wants to gain points by leading a double game again,” the expert added. “Pashinyan’s step can be regarded as the new betrayal towards Russia.”

“While Russia is conducting the military operations in Ukraine, Armenia is pursuing its own interests,” Karimli said. “Presently, Russia faces a difficult situation. The outcome of military operations in Ukraine is unknown.”

The expert said that on the other hand, Russia is under severe sanctions from all over the world, it is facing the threat of an economic crisis.

“Taking advantage of this situation, the Armenian prime minister turns to Europe, in particular, to France, to receive political dividends,” Karimli said. “These actions are an undisguised betrayal towards Russia.”

The expert said that Pashinyan’s hypocritical steps are not new.

“Throughout his political activity, during and after the Second Karabakh War, Pashinyan took a traitorous position towards Russia,” Karimli said. “When the right moment appeared, Pashinyan turned to the West and stabbed Russia in the back. This is nothing but political hypocrisy.”

The expert said that everybody knows about Pashinyan’s political manners.

“The whole world, including Russia, already knows about this,” Karimli said. “The inevitable reality is that it is impossible to achieve any success through such treacherous and hypocritical policy.”