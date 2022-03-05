Azerbaijani FM, UN official eye further mutual cooperation

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and United Nations Development Fund (UNCDF) Executive Secretary Preeti Sinha have discussed further mutual cooperation, the ministry reported on March 4.

Bayramov, while welcoming the guests, stated that Azerbaijan places a high value on the development of cooperation with various UN organizations and it is ready to explore the potential for collaboration with UNCDF as well.

Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan faced occupation during its early years of independence, as a result of which it became the country with the biggest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the world.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has transformed from a former recipient of aid into a donor country today as a responsible member of the international community.

The minister underlined that Azerbaijan helped 80 nations to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as within the Non-Aligned Movement sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine last week.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed the guest on the present regional situation, as well as Azerbaijan’s large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated lands, and expressed interest in working with the UN Capital Development Fund.

Sinha thanked for the warm welcome and congratulated Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of independence, as well as the 30th anniversary of relations with the UN.

She spoke about the UNCDF mission, as well as its international projects, prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting that the organization cooperates with 46 countries around the world.

Sinha underlined that the organization provides assistance to these countries in various areas, including the development of local infrastructure, small and medium enterprises, digital development, etc.

The sides expressed interest in establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the foundation, as well as exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.