Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Trend

Azerbaijan under the leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev showed wisdom and courage towards the breakage of the international law that was seen for decades in Karabakh, Zlatko Lagumdzija, the former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Trend.

Now the international law in Azerbaijan is being fulfilled, and the country is getting back to normality, he said.

The Non-Alignment Movement under the presidency of Azerbaijan provides for the country to be seen as a place for a dialogue, justice, coming back to the international law, and the ending of the war, for the human kind, the PM added.



