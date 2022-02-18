Tank units put on alert under 2022 combat training plan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A surprise examination of military units’ combat readiness has been conducted in the Army’s Land and Naval Forces, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

The sudden inspection of the combat readiness of subunits was carried out in military units and formations under the combat training plan for 2022, the report added.

“The tasks assigned to the tank units, which were put on alert and withdrawn to the destination area, were clarified during the inspections. Reports of the Naval Special Forces and the crews of warships on the operational situation in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, as well as on combat tasks related to the protection of strategic infrastructure were heard,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The main objective of the inspections is to improve the skills of the units of various types of troops on bringing them to a state of combat readiness, as well as improving the command staff's ability to assess the situation and make agile decisions.

The inspections' major goal is to develop the abilities of various types of military units in order to bring them up to combat readiness, as well as the command staff's capacity to analyze the situation and make quick decisions, the ministry underlined.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



