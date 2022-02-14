President Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vu?i?.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Serbia that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people.

The present level of the dynamically developing Azerbaijan-Serbia relations is gratifying. Our ever-expanding political, economic and cultural ties and fruitful cooperation across different spheres realistically reflect the substance of our relations.

I believe we will continue our joint efforts aimed at comprehensive development of traditionally friendly and cooperative relations and the strategic partnership between our peoples.

On this festive day, I offer my best wishes to you and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Serbia," the head of state wrote.