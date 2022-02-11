Artillery shells discovered in liberated Khojavand

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Police seized 11 artillery shells and a box of gunpowder from a combat position abandoned by Armenian armed forces near Khojavand region's Zoghalbulag village, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry press service has reported.

Azerbaijan's law-enforcement agencies continue operations to detect weapons, munitions and explosives in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

Since the liberation of its territories from Armenia's occupation starting November 2020, Azerbaijan has been carrying out operations of clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



