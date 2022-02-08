Army's artillery units conduct drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units are conducting new drills under the 2022 training plan, the Defence Ministry has reported.

“Rocket and artillery units, having left the points of permanent deployment on an alarm signal, moved along the planned routes and took firing positions,” the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The drills are aimed at improving the commanding staff's quick decision-making abilities, drawing on combat experience gained during the 44th war with Armenia in 2020.

The drills are also intended to advance personnel's fire control abilities in interaction with other types of troops, as well as to develop their other practical skills, according to the ministry.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Azerbaijan and Armenia entered the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



