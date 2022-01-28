Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions on border in Tovuz

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army positions have come under Armenian fire in western Tovuz region on the state border, the Defence Ministry reported on January 28.

“Starting from 0858 pm to 1100 pm on January 27, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region of the state border using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan army in the direction of Kokhanebi settlement of Tovuz region,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s military units took appropriate measures in the mentioned direction and the operation situation is under the army’s control, the ministry added.

The Defence Ministry ruled out any military casualties or loss of military equipment as a result of the Armenian provocation.

The Defence Ministry has previously stated that Armenia escalates the situation on the state border for no apparent reason, in violation of its obligations as reflected in the trilateral statements previously signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

It described the latest escalation on the state border as "a deliberate military provocation and adventurism" committed by Armenia.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani army units ensure the intensive protection of the country’s sovereign territories and borders given the possibility of similar provocative actions by Armenia to escalate the situation on the state border.