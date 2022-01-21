New military facilities open in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has opened new military facilities in its liberated Kalbajar region, the Defence Ministry reported on January 21.

Deputy Defence Minister, Army's Main Logistics Department Chief Lt-Gen Nizam Osmanov, visited the newly commissioned modular infrastructure in Kalbajar.

It was noted that the facilities had a dormitory, dining room, food storage, weapons room, and bathroom to meet all of the servicemen's needs. Generators had been installed to provide the area with continuous power.

Osmanov familiarized himself with the conditions created for the personnel performing combat duties in the harsh climate on the state border and wished them success in their service.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Deputy Defence Minister Col-Gen Karim Valiyev inspected military units stationed in liberated Kalbajar region, the ministry reported on January 19.

"The chief of General Staff became acquainted with the organization of military service and combat duty, as well as personnel social and living conditions," the report continued.

It was noted that all necessary conditions had been created to ensure that units had a high level of combat readiness.

Valiyev inquired about personnel concerns and wished the servicemen success in their duties. Then he attended a meeting with the commanders of military units and their deputies.

It was emphasized that the workshops' main goal is to improve officers' theoretical understanding and professionalism in conducting modern military operations, as well as their decision-making and organizational abilities during combat operations.

Valiyev conveyed to the command staff the importance of completing upcoming army duties, as well as high command directives on further expanding troop capabilities.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan continues to improve combat training, as well as the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in the liberated lands.