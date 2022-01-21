Valiant Azerbaijani people stood up for independence on January 20, 1990 - Turkish president's adviser

By Trend

The valiant Azerbaijani people stood up for defending the independence and territorial integrity on January 20, 1990, Turkish president's senior adviser Yalcin Topcu told Trend.

According to Topcu, the events of January 20 are a crime against humanity committed by the Soviet army against the Azerbaijani people in Baku and other Azerbaijani cities.

"Azerbaijan under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev has become one of the leading states in the region and the world," he said.