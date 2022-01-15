TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents hold one-on-one meeting [PHOTO]

14 January 2022 [13:53] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Ukraine are having a one-on-one meeting, Azertag reported.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Presidents posed for official photos.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while members of the Ukrainian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state then hold a one-on-one meeting.

