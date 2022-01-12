MoD: Azerbaijan controls operational situation on border with Armenia

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation on the state border with Armenia, Trend reported, quoting the Defence Ministry on January 11.

"At present, the operational situation is under the control of our units," the report added.

It added that the Azerbaijani army had used no aviation or artillery to suppress the Armenian provocation in Kalbajar region on the state border.

"Units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the activity of the opposite side in this direction without any use of aviation or artillery,” the ministry stressed.

Earlier, the ministry reported that the situation escalated due to the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces near Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenia state border at noon on January 11.

As a result of the clashes, the Azerbaijan army’s long-term active military serviceman, soldier Ayaz Nazarov, was killed.

Furthermore, two Armenian servicemen were killed and two more were wounded as a result of Armenia's own military provocation, Trend reported with reference to the Armenian Defence Ministry.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated that “the Armenian military and political leadership bears full responsibility for the occurred tension”.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Military Prosecutor’s Office filed a criminal action against the killing of Azerbaijani serviceman Ayaz Nazarov under Criminal Code Article 120.2.12 (murder with intent to incite national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), the Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on January 12.

An investigation is underway, the report concluded.