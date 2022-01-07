Combined Arms Army holds tactical-special drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army has conducted tactical and special drills, the Defence Ministry reported on January 6.

As a part of the drills, servicemen destroyed an imaginary enemy air defence system that was prepared to launch a provocation, the report added.

Under the drills scenario, the special forces groups were given orders to destroy an artificial enemy air defence system that was aimed at vital sites and airspace. The groups attacked hypothetical terrorists’ settlement.

The military equipment of the fictitious enemy, which had arrived to aid in the intensification of terrorist activities, was ambushed and destroyed.

The drills included short-range combat features and were held in situations as near to real-world fighting as possible.

By eliminating the control point of the fictitious enemy's air defence system and fighting men, the special forces were able to neutralize the terrorist group's anti-aircraft missile complex.

The Combined Arms Army Commander Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev, as well as a representative of the Turkish Army also observed the drills.

At the end of the drills, the personnel’s anti-terrorist skills were highly appreciated and valuable gifts were presented to them.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.



