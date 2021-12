Leyla Aliyeva congratulates president on 60th birthday [VIDEO]

24 December 2021 [14:56] -

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary. For this occasion, Leyla Aliyeva made a post on Instagram. "Happy birthday dear father!" the message said.



