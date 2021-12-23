Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s impeccable, well-considered policy predetermined liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s impeccable and well-considered policy predetermined the liberation of Karabakh region from the Armenian occupation, famous Kazakh poet, writer, literary critic, public and political figure, People's Writer of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov told Trend .

"President Ilham Aliyev is a wise politician and strategist," Suleimenov stressed. "These skills were demonstrated during 44 day-second Karabakh war, which put an end to the protracted conflict."

"The 30-year negotiation process on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict was futile," famous Kazakh poet said. "As a result, Azerbaijan solved the problem itself. This is an edification and lesson for all mankind. One should not believe kind but empty words."

Suleimenov said that this demonstrates the result achieved through the collective efforts.

"This is an important lesson for international politics, for humanity, which will be described in all textbooks on politics," famous Kazakh poet said.

"Not only political, but also economic efforts were required to resolve the conflict," Suleimenov said. "The Azerbaijani people united around the President because the integrity of the Motherland is very significant. Azerbaijan understood the common human factor and its own destiny."

Suleimenov said that the faultless policy of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev played the key role.

"Of course, the international authority of President Ilham Aliyev after the victory in the second Karabakh war has grown significantly," famous Kazakh poet said. "I am sure that it will grow further, proceeding from the situation in the region."

Suleimenov stressed that victory in the second Karabakh war is a common victory, a victory of the entire Azerbaijani people.

"While assessing the results of collective actions, I must say that the army and the civilian specialists who worked for the victory served with dignity," famous Kazakh poet said.

Suleimenov added that this is a common victory, these are the efforts of everyone who participated in the process.

"While observing the situation during the 44-day Karabakh war, I rejoiced at the liberation of every village, city, district from the occupation," Suleimenov said.

The famous Kazakh poet said that the liberation of Shusha city from occupation is a historic event.

"Shusha is the capital of Azerbaijani culture and music," Suleimenov said. "I hope that it will flourish in the future by bringing all the Turkic peoples closer together."

The famous Kazakh poet said that the liberation of Shusha city from the occupation is a joy not only of Azerbaijan, but also of all those having friendly relations with Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

Suleimenov emphasized the role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva, in the restoration of cultural heritage in Karabakh region.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is now restoring the cultural heritage, which Karabakh was proud of and which was destroyed by the invaders," the famous Kazakh poet said.

"While reading the book entitled "Karabakh before and after the occupation", I see the palaces of culture in cities and districts which were there 30 years ago and I can imagine them in the upcoming years after the restoration," Suleimenov said.

"I would like this time to come," Suleimenov said. "I would like all wishes of not only Azerbaijan, but also the representatives of the fraternal countries who also worried about this hard 30-year-period of Azerbaijan, to come true."