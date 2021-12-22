Azerbaijan, Georgia ink military cooperation plan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze have signed a bilateral cooperation plan for 2022, the Defence Ministry reported on December 22.

The cooperation plan was signed at the end of a Baku-based meeting between the two countries' military delegations.

Addressing the meeting, Hasanov noted the high level of Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation and stressed its role in ensuring regional security, as well as the two countries' development.

He underlined the importance of joint drills. Hasanov described the Eternity-2021 computer-assisted trilateral joint command-staff drills held in Georgia as a clear example of friendship and unshakable cooperation between the two nations.

Furthermore, the defence minister informed his counterpart about the work carried out on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

In turn, Burchuladze described his visit to Baku as a clear example of the high level of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations and emphasized the need for such meetings for expanding future cooperation.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the 44-day war and underlined the importance of establishing peace in the region.

It was stressed that the friendly ties between the Azerbaijani and Georgian leaders played an important role in the development of bilateral relations. The sides exchanged views on the work done to develop bilateral, as well as trilateral joint military cooperation with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

They also focused on the prospects for further military cooperation, joint military drills, arranging working meetings and other issues of mutual interest.



