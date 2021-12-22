Military medical commissions set up in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has set up the central military medical and the medical flight commissions in the Nakhchivan garrison, the Defence Ministry reported on December 21.

The garrison's military leadership, representatives of relevant state agencies, as well as students of Nakhchivan State University majoring in military doctor field attended the presentation ceremony.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, the garrison commander, Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev, stressed the importance of the newly-created medical commissions in Nakhchivan.

He said that during his visit to Nakhchivan on May 10, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Nakhchivan Garrison Central Hospital along with the military airfield complex of the garrison and got acquainted with the conditions created there.

Speaking about the created conditions in the new five-storey building, Mustafayev said that the new facility opens wide opportunities for the medical commissions' activities.

He added that the central military medical commission has been instructed to carry out medical certification and military-medical examination in the army, as well as in military educational institutions and law enforcement agencies in peacetime and wartime operating in Nakhchivan.

Mustafayev noted that the health status of military personnel, their fitness for military service, injuries and diseases, as well as military-medical examination and other issues related to medical certification will be carried out by the central military medical commission and the medical-flight commission in a centralized manner.

Nakhchivan Garrison Central Military Medical Commission Chief Col Targulu Targuluyev gave detailed information about the composition and activities of the commission.

Targuluyev said that the certification of citizens entering the military service voluntarily, citizens serving in the law-enforcement agencies, citizens enrolled in military educational institutions and their family members, former servicemen, reservists in the Azerbaijani army, flight crew of troops will be carried out in the newly established commission.

The commission is tasked with determining the cause of injuries and diseases, fatal injuries and diseases, the category of fitness for military service and discharge of citizens from military service (bodies). It is also responsible to identify the fitness of servicemen and citizens serving in the law-enforcement agencies for driving vehicles.

After the presentation, the participants familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the Nakhchivan Garrison Central Hospital and the service rooms where the central military medical commission and the medical flight commission will operate, as well as inspected the vehicles allocated to the commission and Nakhchivan State University students studying medicine.



