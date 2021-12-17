Defence chief opens new firing range in liberated lands

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov along with the military leadership has opened a new training center on territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the ministry reported on December 17.

Hasanov was informed that the center was equipped with the necessary infrastructure for the deployment and operations of military personnel, as well as vehicles participating in the drills, the report added.

It was noted that the training center was designed taking into account the real combat conditions.

The center is convenient for the drills with the use of different military equipment in difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions. Moreover, it was stressed that the training center will help to improve personnel’s firing skills using different military equipment.

The firing range has also been provided with the necessary conditions for holding shooting exercises with mortars, grenade launchers, small arms, and other weapons, as well as instruction and practical combat training.

The minister was briefed that the drills will be held by qualified instructors to advance personnel’s combat readiness and professionalism.

Hasanov watched the demonstrational combat shooting after the inspection of the area and gave instruction on the study of modern training methods with the application of experience gained during the 44-day war. He also noted the importance of the gained experience in combat training, especially their application in line with the existing conditions.



