Defence chief opens new military facilities in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov along with the top brass has opened new military facilities in the liberated lands, the ministry reported on December 16.

Initially, Hasanov familiarized himself with the military infrastructure facilities recently commissioned on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The minister was briefed that the modular accommodation point had been provided with all the necessary equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet the needs of military personnel.

A facility with weapon storage, dormitory, canteen, kitchen, medical point, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry was established and generators for uninterrupted power supply were installed in the building. The complex was also equipped with a central heating system, electricity, and water supply.

Following the inspection, Hasanov gave relevant tasks to the command staff to improve the combat skills of the units stationed in the liberated lands.

Moreover, the minister attended the opening ceremony of a newly built guard camp in one of the military units.

The minister was informed that the guardhouse had been built in line with modern standards in short period and all the necessary conditions for the organization and conduct of service had been created in the facility.

It was added that the building had been equipped with central heating, alarm, and fire protection systems. Moreover, landscaping and construction works have been carried out, asphalt and a green area had been laid in the territory of the guard house.

In the end, Hasanov instructed the personnel on the organization of combat duties and wished them successes in their future services.



