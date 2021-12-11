US Summit for Democracy as example of ‘divide and rule’ policy

By Trend

The Summit for Democracy has kicked off in the US today.

Proceeding from the list of the countries invited and not invited to this summit, it is clear that this list was drawn up not in accordance with the criteria of democracy, but from the point of view of the US global, geopolitical interests.

Congo, Iraq and Armenia were invited to the summit. Turkey, Hungary and Azerbaijan did not participate in the event. In this case, the question arises. What criteria determine who has been invited?

US expert Peter Tase has commented on this issue.

“President Biden's Summit for Democracy is doomed to fail, US expert Peter Tase told Trend.

Tase added that double standards are the main pillar in the Biden Foreign Policy.

“The Summit for Democracy is simply a show off, empty rhetoric and will not bolster human rights, it will further weaken institutional democracy globally,” the expert said.

According to the expert, President Biden has stated that "Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it".

“In the real world, the United States is defending the antithesis,” Tase said. “President Biden's Summit for Democracy is doomed to fail and will not strengthen the democratic standards within the countries that were invited to participate in this marginal event that is characterized by double standards and attended by ruthless autocrats and criminals.”

Tase said that refusing to talk, unwilling to officially invite, and hold discussions with the Republic of Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan, People's Republic of Bangladesh, and other democratic governments; is a recipe to self isolationism that is definitely harmful to the United States national interests.

“I am disheartened and deeply disturbed by the list of statesmen invited by President Biden to attend this major event that favors autocracy over transparent governments, and will certainly result in a total failure,” the expert said.

In turn, Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, Russian analyst Sergei Markov also commented on this issue.

“The fact that Russia, Turkey, China, Hungary, Azerbaijan were not invited to the Summit for Democracy shows that these countries are sovereign and are ready to defend their interests, rather than obey Washington’s orders,” Markov said.

Markov added that the Summit for Democracy is an event in which the countries, recognizing that they are subordinate to the US and follow Washington's instructions, are taking part, rather than democratic countries.

The director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies also stressed that it is important for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to participate in this summit because he wants to pass from Russia to the US.

While speaking about the Summit for Democracy, the Russian political analyst stressed that there is an obvious substitution of the principle of democracy for the principles of subordination to Washington.

“When this substitution occurs, the calls for democracy are destroyed,” the analyst said. “Nobody will believe the calls for democracy that are heard from the forum in which Armenia participates.”

“We can observe the substitution of good standards for bad ones,” Markov added. “Democracy is a good standard, while the idea that everybody must obey Washington’s orders is a bad standard.”

The Summit for Democracy is a great irony as its goal is simply to oust other countries, divide the world into different camps. This is a kind of ‘divide and rule’ policy.

Amid the process of inviting Armenia to the summit, which supports terrorism at the state level, Hungary, Azerbaijan and Turkey, which are pursuing an unquestioning policy, have not been invited, which gives a clear idea of the criteria by which the participants were selected.