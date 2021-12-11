Azerbaijan to introduce customs and tax incentives for businessmen in liberated lands

By Trend

The customs and tax incentives will be introduced for the import of raw materials and other materials for businessmen who will be engaged in production in the liberated Azerbaijani territories to stimulate private initiatives in the liberated territories, improve the investment promotion mechanisms, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order on the acceleration of the economic development in the liberated territories, signed on December 10, 2021, says.

According to the order, tax incentives, social insurance, and other benefits are envisaged for the effective management of economic resources and workforce in the liberated territories, directing them to the creation of the processing industry and service infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare the proposals on this issue within three months and submit them to the Azerbaijani President.