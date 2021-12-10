Azerbaijan, Bahrain mull regional situation, military co-op

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his visiting Bahraini counterpart Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa have discussed the military and political situation in the region, the Defence Ministry reported on December 10.

At the meeting, Hasanov expressed hailed military cooperation between Bahrain and Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of developing the ties in this direction.

In turn, Khalifa congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory gained during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The sides also exchanged views on the future development of military cooperation and touched upon other issues in the defence sphere.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain was established on November 6, 1996.