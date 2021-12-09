Yerevan bloggers detail Armenian crimes during Karabakh wars

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenian bloggers have revealed horrible truths about the crimes committed against Azerbaijanis and Armenians during the first and second Karabakh wars.

Blogger Nairi Akhverdi posted a tweet about Armenia's occupation policy and the cruelty of Armenian field commanders and soldiers during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

The blogger wrote that Armenia’s leaders strongly failed the Armenian society.

“Our leaders let us down badly. This shocked many young Armenians who were raised on ignorance, who did not know that the seven [Azerbaijani] regions were ethnically cleansed and that this story was conveniently covered with patriotic slogans of liberation,” Akhverdi tweeted.

She added that the Armenians who fought during the first Karabakh war often speak candidly about their experience.

“One veteran told me how his commander ordered his unit to dig up Azerbaijani graves and search for gold teeth. He said he watched in horror at the greed of the commander and his fellow soldiers,” the blogger wrote.

Moreover, in an address posted on social networking platforms, another Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan voiced facts about the enormous scale of corruption and lies in Armenia during Serzh Sargsyan's presidency.

He recounted how the former government had lied to its people about the scale of their defeat in the hostilities of April 2016, how many Armenian diaspora leaders around the world shamefully behaved, how millions of dollars collected by Armenians living around the world to help the Armenian army during the 44-day war in 2020 had disappeared, etc.

Recently, Baghdasaryan spoke about the Gurgen Martirosyan, known as “Archbishop Pargev”, who claimed to be the leader of the self-proclaimed “Artsakh” Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

"Talk about Father Pargev, who ran away from Karabakh as soon as the war ended. Aren't you a holy father? Where did you run away to? Think about it: the holy father ran away from Karabakh, abandoned the 'Artsakh people'. And when they took Shusha in 1992, Father Pargev was making a decision about who to give the apartments in Shusha to. Who are you? How can you, the holy father, get into Azerbaijani apartments and give them away? Give away Azerbaijani apartments at your behest,” he said.

“We are not going to go to war with Azerbaijan just to make Karabakh's generals rich. I just want to remind you that when the Azerbaijanis were going to Hadrut, the Armenian military, and this is what [former Armenian Defence Ministry spokesman] Artsrun Hovhannisyan himself said Armenians were looting and plundering their own homes. Do you understand that?" he added.

Baghdasaryan also accused the separatist regime in Karabakh of shooting Armenian soldiers during the 44-days war. In particular, he said that 250 Armenian servicemen were killed by separatists' criminal actions in the direction of Sugovushan alone.

Meanwhile, the Baku-based news website Day.az said the appalling truth about the crimes committed before and during the 44-day war will be heard in Armenia for a long time to come.