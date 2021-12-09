Dangerous to fully trust accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia - Azerbaijani president's special representative

By Trend

It is dangerous to fully trust the accuracy of the minefield maps provided to Azerbaijan by Armenia, Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic region, said in an interview with Xalq gazeti newspaper, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

“Only a year passed after the liberation of the city of Aghdam from occupation, but we managed to build a power line to the city. The territory along which the contact line passed was literally stuffed with unexploded ordnance, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. It was very difficult to clear the territory," he said.

"There are many defensive fortifications and ramparts. Therefore, it is difficult to use special vehicles for mine clearance. These territories are mostly cleared of mines manually. Finally, a 20-meter-wide corridor was recently opened on the former contact line, thanks to which Azerenerji OJSC was able to build a power line from the village of Khindyrystan to Aghdam-1 substation. Power supply to Aghdam is provided, but the danger still remains," he said.