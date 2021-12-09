Azerbaijan to be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov at 3+3 format meeting

By Trend

Azerbaijan will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov at the 3+3 meeting that will be held on December 10 in Moscow, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

The first meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the 3+3 format, put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will be held on December 10, 2021 in Moscow.