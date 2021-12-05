Azerbaijan hands over to Armenia body of saboteur neutralized in attack on Azerbaijani serviceman in Khojavand

By Trend

The body of an Armenian saboteur, who was neutralized during an attack on an Azerbaijani serviceman at one of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavand district, was handed over to Armenia, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.

According to him the body of the Armenian saboteur Seyran Sarkisyan was transferred to the opposite side through the territory of Girmizi Bazar with the participation of Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan.