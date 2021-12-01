Bodies of helicopter crash victims handed over to families

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Bodies of those killed in a military helicopter crash in Khizi region on November 30 have been handed over to their families, Trend reported on December 1.

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service departed from the Sangachal airfield to participate in exercise and crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center, as a result of which 14 were killed and two wounded.

Earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that all possible versions of the crash are thoroughly checked.

An inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of management of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Border Guard Service, as well as forensic, technical, fire and medical experts. At the same time, the deciphering of the black box with the involvement of the specialists from the Defence Ministry is currently underway.

A criminal case has been initiated into the crash.



