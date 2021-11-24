Over 4.3 kg of drugs seized in Azerbaijan's southern borders

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service’s Coast Guard units have sized over 4.3 kg of drugs on the state border in the southern part of the Caspian Sea, the service reported on November 23.

At about 1205 on November 20, a border patrol vessel guarding the state border in the southern part of the Caspian Sea found an unidentified parcel on the water surface. During the inspection of the package, a drug-like substance with a total weight of 4.3 kg was found and seized by the border patrol, the report added.

Operational and investigative measures have been launched into the case.

The State Border Service ensures reliable protection of the maritime borders as well as, strengthens control over the rules in the Caspian Sea, and continues effective anti-smuggling and rescue measures, the service stressed.