Training sessions held for young army officers

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Training and methodological sessions have been held for the Azerbaijani army's young officers serving in relevant positions of military units, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Under the sessions plan, classes were arranged to improve the tactical and decision-making skills of the officers, who graduated from the Azerbaijani Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev and the military medical faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University in 2021, the report added.

The ministry said that the classes were conducted in a way similar to real combat conditions.

Following the verification of their practical skills in several military specializations, the officers attended theoretical classes.

Theoretical teachings were concentrated on military personnel's psychological training and the outcomes of the 44-day war's information battle with the enemy, the ministry underlined.

Furthermore, the combined arms, special, and physical readiness of the officers involved in the sessions were tested, as well as their physical endurance was also checked. It was noted that the young officers showed high results during the sessions.

At the closing event, the results of the training and methodological sessions were analysed and the importance of the sessions was emphasized.



