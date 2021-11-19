Azerbaijan signs European Convention on Human Rights protocol

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has signed Protocol No. 16 to the European Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms on behalf of the Azerbaijani government.

"Ambassador Fakhraddin Ismayilov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, signed today, in the presence of the Secretary-General, Marija Pej?inovi? Buri?, the Protocol No. 16 to the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (CETS No. 214), bringing the number of signatures to 23," the Council of Europe press service reported on its website.

The protocol allows the highest courts and tribunals of a High Contracting Party to request to the European Court of Human Rights an advisory opinion on questions of principles relating to the interpretation or application of the rights and freedoms defined in the Convention or the protocols thereto.

It aims to strengthen the interactivity between the Court and the national authorities, as well as the implementation of the Convention, in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity.

The Council of Europe Office in Azerbaijan has been assisting and overseeing the implementation of co-operation activities with Azerbaijan since its establishment after the country’s entry into the Organisation on 25 January 2001. It also provides information on relevant activities of the Council of Europe to the general public and its partners.