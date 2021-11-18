Azerbaijan, Germany eye co-op, economic ties

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and German Foreign Ministry's Plenipotentiary for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Matthias Luttenberg have considered cooperation and development of economic ties as part of bilateral political consultations.

The discussion took place between the delegations of the foreign ministries of the two countries n November 16, the Foreign Ministry reported on November 17.

During the consultations, the officials focused on the current state of Azerbaijani-German relations and prospects of cooperation. The sides noted wide potential opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.

Furthermore, the officials touched upon the relations in the fields of culture, science and education, by appreciating the activities of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Goethe Center in Baku.

Khalafov briefed the guests about the post-war regional situation and the signing of trilateral declarations among Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

Moreover, the deputy minister spoke about the rehabilitation of liberated lands by Azerbaijan and recalled the scale of the Armenian destructions on those areas during the 30-year occupation.

In turn, Luttenberg said that Germany was interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields.

Azerbaijan and Germany's collaboration in international organizations was also mentioned by the two parties.

The officials also focused on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $659.8 million in January-August 2021.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.