Azerbaijan eyes allocating sufficient funds from budget for restoration of liberated territories

By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to allocate sufficient funds from the budget for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the head of the Milli Majlis (parliament) committee on science and education Bakhtiyar Aliyev said at a joint meeting of the parliament committees on public associations and religious structures, science and education, family, women and children, health care and culture during regular discussions of the state budget for 2022, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the 44-day second Karabakh war, the 2022 budget can be considered successful.

The chairman of the committee also touched upon the costs of education, adding that a lot of work is being done in the field of education.

"The number of students enrolled at public expense has significantly increased, which is an important step towards ensuring the availability of higher education. The increase in funds for student loans to 102 million manats ($60 million) also speaks of the care provided to education. We propose that, along with student loans for students from socially vulnerable groups of the population were paid for their needs related to training," Aliyev said.