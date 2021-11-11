Erdogan vows further support to Azerbaijan to restore liberated lands

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged his country’s further support to Azerbaijan to restore its territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation in 2020, Azertag reported on November 10.

In a letter of congratulation addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day, Erdogan said: “I am delighted with the rapid improvement of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur and the elimination of the consequences of occupation in a short time. We will continue to provide support in the process of reconstruction and restoration of the liberated lands in the future too."

He stressed that "by signing the declaration in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, which was liberated from occupation on 8 November last year, we raised our relations to the level of an alliance, which is a historic step for our countries".

There is no doubt that the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity will continue to develop in all areas under the motto "one nation, two states", Erdogan said.

He remembered with respect the Azerbaijanis who died for the freedom of Motherland and veterans, who paved the way for victory.

Erdogan conveyed his best wishes to Aliyev for the health, happiness, well-being and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament approved a bill to extend the term of stay of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Thus, the term of office of the military working in the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Aghdam was extended for another year.

on November 17, 2020, the Turkish Grand National Assembly authorized the Turkish armed forces to send Turkish troops to Azerbaijan for a period of one year.

On January 30, 2021, the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center was inaugurated in Aghdam. The center aims to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace and security in and around the Karabakh region liberated from Armenia's occupation. Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the center.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.