09.11.2021
23:04
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group
09 November 2021 [20:00] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received on November 9 a delegation led by the head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.
the story will be updated
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/211996.html
Views: 120
