President receives Ukraine's ex-president [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko, Azertag reported.

The importance of holding the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto “The world after COVID-19” at a high level was underlined at the meeting.

They described the participation of a large number of distinguished guests in the event reorganized despite the pandemic in Baku as a manifestation of interest in the Forum and Azerbaijan.

The implementation of fruitful cooperation between the event participants was also hailed during the conversation.